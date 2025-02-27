Craig David wanted to focus on the "tough" side of relationships with his new single.

Craig David wanted to focus on the 'tough' side of relationships with his new single

The 43-year-old singer has released his new brand single 'Commitment' and has teamed up with Tiwa Savage in what he has called a "perfect full circle" moment.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Commitment' is a song all about relationships and how meaningful relationships need commitment when things get tough.

“Having Tiwa Savage bless this song with her beautiful voice and bring her side of this love story was the perfect full circle.”

The new single comes off the back of an arena tour, which concluded in mid-February.

Towards the end of last year, the '7 Days' hitmaker - who last released an album in 2022 - admitted that he is touched by how much his music means to people after 25 years in the industry as he reflected on his upbringing.

He told BANG Showbiz: "Every different faith has different ways of getting to the same thing, which ultimately is community and bringing people together.

"And the core of everything I found really came from my parents in the way I was brought up, the way my grandmother would make that chicken casserole for me or my mum picking me up from school.

"Those things you start to see are really the core underlining factor that is love, right?

"And when it goes into making music, I wanted to be quite poetic in the way I do those songs, and also not realising how much of an effect it’s going to have on other people

"People have got married to my songs, they’ve gone on holiday where they met their partner, and they remember where they were and who they were with, and I think, ‘Man, who would’ve thought that would’ve been a part of me.’"