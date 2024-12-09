Craig David wants to work with Usher.

The 43-year-old singer has revealed he's spent years dreaming of collaborating with the 'Yeah!' star ever since they shared a "moment" on a French radio station when they performed a "freestyle" together - and Craig admits he wants to tick it off his bucket list.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Craig said: "For me, having grown up listening to Usher, I feel that would be a great … we would create something special.

"We had a moment at a place called Skyrock at a radio station over there in Paris and we did a little freestyle on the radio back when I was releasing ‘Fill Me In’, ‘7 Days’ and he had ‘You Make Me Wanna ... ’ and about to go into his '8701' album so it was a moment.

"Everyone was like: ‘You guys need to [do something together]'. It would be one to say we ticked that box."

Craig went on to reveal his best advice for any aspiring musicians starting out in the industry - insisting they need to get used to performing in front of crowds.

He added: "The one thing that’s served me really well is being out and performing live in front of crowds. There’s one thing about creating your songs - there are so many people who can create music when you are in your safe space - but when you go out and you get to perform it’s like a different world.

"And I feel like that’s really served me well I was DJing before my rise to fame with 'Born To Do It' so when I saw a crowd in front of me I was like: ‘Ah I know this’.

"And I feel that’s one thing I would say to any new and aspiring artists, try to be comfortable with crowds early on because if you have a big hit all of a sudden and they throw you on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball in front of 16,000 people that’s a big one and some people can rise and fall to."

