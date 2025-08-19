The Cribs are overcoming their "punk rock guilt" and embracing their "pop side".

The Cribs are embracing their 'pop' influences

The indie rockers - made up of brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman - are set to release their ninth album Selling A Vibe on January 9, 2026, and singer Ryan has opened up on the impact of working with Chairlift's Patrick Wimberly, who has collaborated with the likes of Lil Yachty, Beyonce and Ellie Goulding.

He told NME: "We’ve always had a real pop side to the band, and we love pop music. We always really liked pop melodies and a lot of pop devices, like big hooks and all that stuff.

"We’ve often – just out of some punk rock guilt – buried it. We focused more on the noisier side.

"So when we worked with Patrick, we felt like we had a good set of pop songs. We wanted to work with him so he could work on bringing that out."

The record is preceded by new single Summer Seizures.

Ryan insisted he, his twin brother Gary and their younger sibling Ross have don't have "anything left to prove, as far as the indie and punk s*** goes" after eight albums in that realm.

He added: "We really liked the idea of working with someone who challenges and takes us outside our normal working environment. It was something we hadn’t done before.

"It’s like, ‘How are we going to add to our catalogue at this point?’ We really wanted to commit to trying to work with someone that was outside our world.

"We need to do stuff like that to keep us engaged and keep us fresh, you know? So it was a conscious decision.”

Meanwhile, the band have also announced a UK headline tour in Spring 2026, starting in Newcastle on March 18.

From there, they'll play shows in Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Cardiff before the run ends on March 28 in Brighton.

Before that, they'll be playing a special gig at London's Shackleworth Arms on Saturday (23.08.25) for War Child, before performing at All Points East the next night.

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe album tracklisting

1. Dark Luck

2. Selling A Vibe

3. A Point Too Hard To Make

4. Never The Same

5. Summer Seizures

6. Looking For The Wrong Guy

7. If Our Paths Never Crossed

8. Self Respect

9. You’ll Tell Me Anything

10. Rose Mist

11. Distractions

12. Brothers Won’t Break