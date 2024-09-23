The Cure will release their new single 'Alone' later this week.

The Cure's new single Alone will be released later this week

The 'Friday I'm in Love' band have revealed that the first song from their long-awaited new album 'Songs Of A Lost World' will be released on Thursday (26.09.24).

'Alone' will have its first play on Mary Anne Hobbs's show on BBC Radio 6 Music between 10.30am and 1pm on the day – with further details about the album also set to be disclosed.

'Songs Of A Lost World' will be The Cure's first album in 16 years and a release date of November 1 was seemingly confirmed recently via postcards.

Fans of the 'Lovecats' hitmakers received a black postcard with the letters of the record's title scattered across it and the date of November 1 in Roman numerals.

The post-punk rockers also swapped out their old profile picture for a new logo on their social media pages with fans directed to the band's website to sign up to their mailing list.

Frontman Robert Smith previously revealed that the band were working on two distinct records – one of which is 'Songs Of A Lost World'.

Speaking to NME, the 65-year-old artist said: "So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished.

"Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.

"I know what it’s called – it’s called ‘Songs Of The Lost World’. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation."