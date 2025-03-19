Robert Smith has landed the role as curator of the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts.

The charity's founder, The Who's Roger Daltrey, has personally chosen The Cure frontman to oversee the fundraising series, which takes place annually at London's Royal Albert Hall and will return between March 23 and 29, 2026.

The Cure have performed twice in 2006 and 2014, while Smith backed the Teenage Cancer Trust UNSEEN campaign during the COVID-19 lockdown, which helped those hit hard financially amid the pandemic.

'Just Like Heaven' hitmaker Smith, 65, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does the most fantastic work, and it is a great honour - and a real thrill - to be asked to curate the 2026 shows at the Royal Albert Hall. I can promise it will be a very memorable week!”

Daltrey, 81, stepped back as a figurehead of the charity concerts in 2024, but remains an Honorary Patron.

The 'Pinball Wizard' rocker said: “It has not been easy to find the right curator for the week of concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, but it's with great excitement that I can announce that Robert Smith has signed up for 2026.

“With The Cure’s long and outstanding support for Teenage Cancer Trust, Robert appreciates the vital work this charity does.

“The concerts have become an essential fixture in the music calendar, featuring some of the world’s greatest artists. It has been a challenge to find the right person to take them on - but Robert, a true musical great, is the perfect curator for the 2026 concerts.”

Meanwhile, a new headliner has been announced for the 2025 series, with a special event curated by independent record label Erased Tapes set for March 29, after social media star GK Barry's live show had to be called off.

Penguin Cafe, Daniel Brandt, Douglas Dare and Hatis Noit will perform.

Daltrey said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the planned Teenage Cancer Trust event on the Saturday 29th had to be postponed.

“So I can’t thank Penguin Cafe enough for stepping up for the charity at such short notice. Erased Tapes will be curating the rest of the line-up for the evening so this is going to be a very special night of independent music at the Royal Albert Hall. Don’t miss it.”

This year will also see performances by the likes of Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, James Arthur, The Who, and The Corrs.

For tickets and more information, head to www.teenagecancertrust.org/gigs.

Royal Albert Hall 2025 Show Dates:

Monday, March 24: Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols plus special guests Kid Kapichi and The Molotovs

Tuesday, March 25: A night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan with Scott Bennett,

Finlay Christie, Romesh Ranganathan, Katherine Ryan, Jack Skipper + Josh Widdicombe

Wednesday, March 26: James Arthur plus special guests Venus Grrrls

Thursday, March 27: The Who plus special guests Level 42

Friday, March 28: The Corrs plus special guests Dea Matrona

Saturday, March 29: Erased Tapes featuring Penguin Cafe, Daniel Brandt, Douglas Dare and Hatis Noit

Sunday, March 30: The Who plus special guests Level 42