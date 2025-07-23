The Damned have cancelled their scheduled performances in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver this weekend, citing a "catastrophic event" at a band member’s home.

The Punk legends - comprising Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray, Monty Oxymoron, and Rat Scabies - were due to play Seattle on July 26 and Vancouver on July 28, as well as perform at Portland’s Project Pabst festival on July 27.

However, the "unexpected" event, which they didn't go into detail about, has left them forced to pull the plug.

In a statement shared with fans, the band wrote on Instagram: "We are very sorry to have to cancel our Seattle, Portland and Vancouver shows this weekend, due to an unexpected and catastrophic event at a member of The Damned's home.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Refunds for the group’s headline shows will be available at point of purchase.

As of yet, it's unclear if The Damned plan to reschedule the concerts.

The "catastrophic event" comes four months after the group's guitarist and founder, Brian James, died aged 70.

The musician, who performed alongside artists including Iggy Pop during his decades-long career, passed away on March 5.

He was widely recognised for his influence on the punk genre and as the writer of the first UK punk single, New Rose.

A statement posted on his Facebook account read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James."

Born in Hammersmith, London, in 1955, Brian was instrumental in shaping the early punk movement.

The statement about his passing added: “Incessantly creative and a musical tour de force, over a career which spanned more than six decades, with his music also gracing film and television soundtracks, in addition to The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, Brian worked with a plethora of punk and rock ‘n’ roll’s finest, from Iggy Pop to Wayne Kramer, Stewart Copeland to Cheetah Chrome.”

Brian reunited with the original members of The Damned in 2022 for a series of UK shows, marking more than four decades since the release of New Rose.