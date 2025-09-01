Damon Albarn only hit the high notes on the first Gorillaz album because of the "drugs" he was taking at the time.

Damon Albarn has opened up about how he hit the high notes on Gorillaz's first album

The Blur frontman has admitted he was a "much more irresponsible human being" when he was making Gorillaz's self-titled 2001 debut record and still can't quite believe the vocal gymnastics he achieved in the studio.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "I can’t quite believe I can still hit the falsetto. That first record has a crazy amount of falsetto ...

"[It was] definitely … related to the drugs I was taking. I was a much more irresponsible human being. I was hitting some notes I really didn’t think coming back I’d be able to hit again."

Damon went on to reveal he quit smoking 18 months ago and he's convinced giving up cigarettes has now given him "little more of a chance" of hitting those high notes again almost 25 years later.

Gorillaz have been marking the milestone by playing a series of gigs at the Copper Box venue in London - performing their first three albums front-to-back in full before a final ‘"mystery" show, which is rumoured to be the unveiling of the band's new record.

The gigs have been accompanied by an exhibition called House of Kong and the band are rumoured to be on the verge of releasing the follow up to 2023 record Cracker Island.

Last year Damon previously revealed he had been hard at work finishing a new album for the band as well as The Magic Flute II, La Malediction, his electonic opera sequel to Mozart's The Magic Flute.

Speaking to France's Les Inrockuptibles magazine about his plans, Damon said: "I'm finishing a new Gorillaz album. One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!"

Damon is also hoping to release an album of the songs from his opera.

He told Les Inrockuptibles of the project: "I'm extremely excited. It's one of the best things I've ever done. I'm starting rehearsals in a few weeks and I'm really going to hear if it works or not. I've seen bits and pieces so far, but now I'm going to have the final project, the full musical ensemble.

"Everything is written, ready to be performed. I don't think it will be like anything you've heard before. I can guarantee the audience a completely new experience."

Asked if he'll release an album based on the opera, he added: "I hope so. The version we're going to present is really a first draft. It's not a work in progress, because it's so much more than that. But it's definitely for curious people! I'm super excited to be honest with you."