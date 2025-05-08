Dance Gavin Dance have announced their new album, 'Pantheon'.

Dance Gavin Dance will release their new album 'Pantheon' on September 12

The post-hardcore titans' follow-up to 2022’s 'Jackpot Juicer' – which debuted at number eight in the Billboard Top 200 – builds on their "signature genre-defying sound with shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams."

Legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton, has provided guest vocals on 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'.

The lead single, 'Midnight At McGuffy’s' is out now and is accompanied with a mind-bending music video set in the desert.

Drummer Matt Mingus said: “We’re incredibly ecstatic to share our 11th full-length album, Pantheon, with the world. We poured our hearts and souls into this record—it has all the signature elements our fans have come to expect, along with fresh sounds and new styles that truly spotlight Andrew as our new vocalist. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride that is Pantheon.”

The 13-track LP "sees Dance Gavin Dance shift back towards the band’s heavier, more experimental beginnings."

Vocalist and guitarist Andrew Wells added: “The intention of Pantheon was to build a certain tension, without a proper resolution.

“The world is in chaos right now, so there is a lot of solemn commentary on where we’re all headed, songs about where we find ourselves in life right now, and the classic DGD absurdism for light and relief amongst the darkness of it all."

He continued: “I think Pantheon is a testament to perseverance and the gratitude that we feel today.

Being able to overcome everything that life hits you with, find your people – the people that you trust, people that you love, people that love you – and create art with them, whatever chaos the world has in store for you. It’s about getting through the hardest times, getting back to basics, and making something that you love.”

'Pantheon' is released on September 12.

Fans can pre-save / pre-order 'Pantheon' as a 2LP set via dancegavindance.lnk.to/Pantheon.

Pantheon tracklisting:

1. Animal Surgery

2. Midnight at McGuffy’s

3. The Robot With Human Hair: Rebirth

4. The Conqueror Worm

5. Trap Door

6. Strawberry’s Daughters

7. Space Cow Initiation Ritual (feat. George Clinton)

8. All the Way Down

9. A Shoulder to Cry On

10. The Peak of Superstition

11. The Stickler

12. Yikes!

13. Descent to Chaos