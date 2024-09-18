The Darkness have announced the new album 'Dreams On Toast' and a 2025 UK tour.

The Darkness have announced a new album and UK tour

The 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' rockers are set to release their eighth studio album next March that has been inspired by "the life-changing music of the ages".

The band has also teased the lead single from the record, the 1970s-inspired 'The Longest Kiss' which nods towards Queen and Sir Paul McCartney.

Frontman Justin Hawkins said: "You know the thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist.

"God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch.

"And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries... ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'."

The 49-year-old musician added on 'The Longest Kiss': "Misty Orchards! That's not my porn name, that's the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on the morning that inspiration for 'The Longest Kiss' lyric struck. I was bleary-eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid) life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that's a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers.

"The music itself is a piano-led composition, the chorus of which my brother and I came up with after he'd taken a long time to empty this bladder during some impressive pub endurance.

"The verses were transported from a song I've been working on for decades as part of a musical about the collapse of the Lowestoft fishing industry, called 'The Collapse of The Lowestoft Fishing Industry'.

"The musical isn't finished yet. But 'The Longest Kiss' is. The results are astounding. We're all very proud of this."

The Darkness will also be going on a tour of the UK that will see them play 17 shows across the country in March 2025 – concluding with a gig at London's Wembley Arena.

The Darkness 2025 UK Tour Dates:

MARCH

7 – Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre

8 – Oxford, New Theatre

9 – Swansea, Arena

11 –Guildford, G Live

12 –Hull, Connexin Arena

14 – Liverpool, Guild Of Students

15 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17 – York, Barbican

18 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

20 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

24 – Bristol, Beacon Theatre

25 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

27 – Leicester, De Montford Hall

28 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

29 – London, OVO Arena Wembley