The Darkness' Dan Hawkins has branded the tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as "another nail in the coffin of rock 'n' roll."

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt performed in honour of Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt teamed up for a musical tribute to the Black Sabbath rocker - who died in July aged 76 - at the star-studded bash at New York's UBS Arena on Sunday night (07.09.25).

The 28-year-old singer opened the tribute by singing Crazy Train and Changes with Nuno on guitar, and they were then joined by the Aerosmith duo for Mama, I'm Coming Home.

After the performance, the quartet embraced and Yungblud shouted: "Ozzy forever man!"

However, not everyone was impressed by the tribute.

Dan, guitarist for rock band The Darkness, fumed on Instagram: "Another nail in the coffin of rock n roll. Cynical, nauseating and more importantly; s***."

Seemingly referring to Yungblud, he added: "Makes me sick how people jump on this s*** to further their own careers."

He also captioned a clip from Mama, I'm Coming Home: "What a bunch of b***ends."

The footage showed pop star Ariana Grande rocking out to the performance and appearing in awe.

Speaking before the tribute, Nuno, 58, said he knew the tribute - which was introduced by Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne and his four children via video link - would be emotional.

He told People magazine on the red carpet that his "15-year-old self" couldn't "believe" he'd be performing for Ozzy.

He added: "We're gonna blow the roof off the place and I think the fans are gonna be pleased. Maybe a few tears at the end."

Aerosmith previously paid tribute to Ozzy, who they described as their "brother in rock", following his death.

They wrote on Instagram at the time: "We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever.

"From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.

"Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire."