Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (19.04.25).

The Foo Fighters frontman took to the stage during the second weekend of the event in Indio, California to perform two tracks with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra - belting out 'The World Is a Neighborhood' and 'Everlong' for the audience.

Grohl's appearance came during the orchestra's second star-studded set at the event which also featured 'Wicked' actress Cynthia Erivo, who performed songs including Prince classic 'Purple Rain', and Natasha Bedingfield, who sang her 2004 hit 'Unwritten'.

The orchestra's set at the festival's previous weekend finished with a performance with LL Cool J, who performed a medley of his hits.

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel previously told Variety it was a dream come true to be able to mix musical genres for the orchestra's festival performances,

He said: "This was a dream that I had for many years ... I think what we are bringing is music as one. This is something beautiful because we are diving between Wagner, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Bach with Laufey, with Paco, with LL Cool J, with Cynthia, all of these wonderful artists.

"So, it’s a journey. And you will see - there’s not any wall. Everything is a bridge. All music connects with the other, with the next, with the next.

"And we have the chance to show that music is one, when normally styles are very divided: ‘You are classical, you don’t touch this, and if you are pop, classical is so far’ - it’s not like that."

He added: "I think that is the reason why we are doing this: music, when it’s genuine, when you are enjoying it on the stage and you share that with people, makes people immediately connect.

"Immediately, if you really empathize with everything that is happening, you connect immediately with the soul of people, and people feel that they own that moment.

"And it’s gonna happen here. I think people at Coachella will feel how excited, how humble, excited and honored we are to be on that stage, doing all of this music as one. Yes, we have all of these wonderful artists, but it’s all like a big symphony, you know? No separations."