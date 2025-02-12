David Gilmour is this year's recipient of the coveted O2 Silver Clef Award.

David Gilmour will be presented with the O2 Silver Clef Award

The UK's largest music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins has chosen the Pink Floyd legend as the winner of the accolade in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music.

The 78-year-old prog rock hero said: "It’s such an honour to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award. Music speaks its own language and it’s inspiring to see Nordoff and Robbins using it to make a real difference to people’s lives. What they do reminds us of music’s ability to reach across boundaries and bring people together."

Elsewhere, indie rockers IDLES have been crowned Best Live Act, 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley has been chosen to receive the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, and soul legends Soul II Soul will receive the Innovation in Music Award.

Rick, 59, said: "To be recognised with the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award is a big moment for me. Music gives us all an opportunity to connect, and I’ve been fortunate to share that connection with so many people over the years. Knowing that Nordoff and Robbins uses music to create real change for those who need it most makes this award feel even more special. I’m proud to support their incredible work."

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, 40, commented: "Performing live is at the core of what we do. It’s where everything comes together – the energy, the connection, and the raw emotion. To be recognised by Nordoff and Robbins, who use music in such a powerful way to help others, is something we deeply appreciate. We’re grateful to be part of this year’s awards."

Soul II Soul's Jazzie B, 62, said: "Pushing boundaries and creating something that lasts has always been our aim, so this award feels very special. Nordoff and Robbins shows how music can go even further – breaking down barriers and supporting people in ways few other things can. It’s an honour to support their vital work."

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman on July 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins, added: “We are so honoured to have such iconic artists lined up to win at this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards. With their support, and the support of our peers in the music industry, we can tackle the triple threat we face of growing demand, increasing costs, and decreasing donations head on. It costs over £8 million a year to run our charity, and we urgently need to raise more funds to help us in our mission of providing vital music therapy to those who need it the most across the UK.

“Whether it's unlocking memories for someone with dementia or giving someone with autism or experiencing mental health challenges the space and freedom to express themselves, music therapy is truly transformative. As we approach the 50th year of the O2 Silver Clef Awards, the financial support we receive through this spectacular event remains critically important to us, and so we thank the artists and industry figures for their kindness and generosity in helping to make it happen.”

Last year, the event raised £760,000, enough to pay for over 9,000 music therapy sessions.

Blur took home the 2024 O2 Silver Clef Award, with The 1975, Jessie Ware, Jacob Collier, Young Fathers, Ezra Collective, Cat Burns, AC/DC, Mark Knopfler, Chaka Khan, Loyle Carner and Texas also honoured.

Head to https://www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk/events/o2-silver-clefs to find out how to be in attendance.