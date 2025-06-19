Deacon Blue's James Prime has died following a "short struggle with cancer".

Deacon Blue star James Prime has passed away after a brief battle with cancer

After being rushed to hospital last week and departing the group's upcoming tour, the founding member and keyboardist for the Scottish pop-rock group has passed away on Thursday morning (19.06.25), at the age of 64.

A social media statement from the band read: "We announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

"Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family and us."

James was described as being in a “serious” condition last week.

A message from the group on X read: “Unfortunately he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

Deacon Blue - also comprising Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp, Lewis Gordon and Tom Gordon -insisted they were given their bandmate's "full blessing" to hit the road without him.

It continued: “We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”

James, who was born in Kilmarnock and also worked as a university lecturer, had been with Deacon Blue since its inception in the 1980s.

The band is known for their chart-topping hits such as Dignity, Chocolate Girl and Real Gone Kid.

The band has undergone several line-up changes over the years, with past members including Graeme Kelling, Ewen Vernal, Mick Slaven, Scott Fraser, Taj Wyzgowski, Ged Grimes and Chris Henderson.

Deacon Blue’s 1987 debut album Raintown reached number 14 in the UK Albums Chart.

Their 1989 follow-up When the World Knows Your Name hit number one, with its lead single Real Gone Kid nominated for British Single of the Year at the Brit Awards, ultimately losing to Perfect by Fairground Attraction.

After a hiatus in 1994, the band reunited in 1999 and have remained active ever since.