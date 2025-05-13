Dead and Company are to play three shows at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park this summer.

Dead and Company are to play three concerts at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park this August

Although the rock band - which is a continuation of the Grateful Dead with original members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane - haven't officially announced the trio of gigs, the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, confirmed the dates of August 1, 2 and 3.

In an X video, he said: “We have some really big news.

“Dead and Co., three shows, August 1, 2 and 3, right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead. What better way to celebrate. We’ll see you out here in August.”

The clip is captioned: "San Francisco is planning to welcome @deadandcompany to Golden Gate Park for three days in August, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. Stay tuned for more details from the band coming soon!"

Dead and Company will wrap their 10th anniversary 'Dead Forever' residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas this weekend (May 15 to 17).

Meanwhile, Bob recently suggested it's possible for the Grateful Dead to reunite as a trio following the passing of bass player Phil Lesh.

The musician died in October, at the age of 84, and before his passing, Weir, and bandmates Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart were planning a 60th anniversary reunion tour with Lesh.

Should they get back together, Weir admits he couldn't replace his beloved bandmate.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said: “I think when Phil checked out, so did that notion, because we don’t have a bass player who’s been playing with us for 60 years now. And that was the intriguing prospect.… I think you need somebody holding down the bottom. Phil had all kinds of ideas that were pretty much unique to him. I grew up with Phil holding down the bottom in his unique way.”

Asked about reuniting as a three-piece, he added: “I suppose I could go back out. I wouldn’t put anybody in his place, so it would be a trio at this point. It’d be me and two drummers. I’d have to think about that. I haven’t thought about it — it’s just now occurring to me that it’s a possibility that we could do that, since you asked.… I guess we’ll just see what the three of us can pull together.”

Weir also admitted he and Lesh had their "differences".

Recounting their last conversation, he shared: “We did have our differences. But the last phone call I had from him was when the news came out that we were being honoured at the Kennedy Center. He called me just simply to congratulate me and us, and that was his entire reason for calling. And when we were done talking about that, I was spun out, he was spun out. We tried to make sense of it for a little bit. And then said, 'Well, OK, see you there,' basically. I guess that wasn’t to be.”

The trio turned up with Lesh's son, Grahame, to be honoured by then-President Joe Biden at the Kennedy Center Honors in December.

In 2015, Weir, Lesh, Kreutzmann, and Hart reunited for the 'Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead' concerts.

They were joined by Trey Anastasio of Phish on guitar, Jeff Chimenti on keyboards, and Bruce Hornsby on piano.

The 'Touch of Grey' hitmakers claimed the five shows would be the last to feature the trio.