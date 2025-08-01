Demi Lovato has released her first new single in three years.

The singer dropped electro-pop track Fast on Friday (01.08.25) after she previously declared she was ready to return to her pop roots after dabbling with a rock sound on her last album Holy Fvck.

As she teased the new single in posts on social media, Demi told fans: "My pop music coming back to life after we had a funeral for it."

The singer previously held a "funeral" for her pop sound by sharing a picture of herself and her team dressed in black with Demi holding up her middle finger to the camera. She captioned the snap: "A funeral for my pop music".

Fast is Demi's first release since she launched Holy Fvck in 2002 which was led by the singles Skin of My Teeth, Substance and 29.

Rolling Stone magazine recently reported Demi would be embracing pop again on her next project, with the publication suggesting the album - which will be her ninth studio record - is expected to be released later in the year.

She has been working on her new music with songwriter/producer Zhone, who told Rolling Stone they had a lot of fun in the studio together while making the new record.

He said: "It's been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up.

"She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout."

A source added to the publication: "Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun.

"She took this sentiment into the studio, which can be felt in every track."

Demi - who married her fiance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in May - previously admitted she was still "figuring out" her sound for the new album but was working on a number of love songs.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Demi explained: "It's true. I'm working on new music. I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now.

"I don't know when it'll come out but it'll come out when I'm ready."

The host then asked his guest if it would be a max of "happy songs and sad songs" and she replied: "I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing.

"I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."