Denise Welch is auctioning off the viral Glastonbury Brat-inspired flag that had her name printed on it, as well as a bra attached to it.

Credit: Denise Welch/Instagram

The bold, fluorescent green-coloured item - which the Loose Women panellist revealed was created by the 42-year-old comedian Josh Widdicombe's friend - went viral on social media after the comic's pal waved it when Denise and her ex-husband, the 73-year-old actor Tim Healy's son Matty Healy, 36, and his band, The 1975, headlined the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm musical festival last month.

The flag took inspiration from the 32-year-old singer Charli xcx's green-coloured Brat album, which was released in June 2024 and later became a cultural phenomenon, as well as Josh's pal's family being big fans of Denise, and the comic's friend being a supporter of Matty.

A bra is attached to the flag because, as a woman in the crowd could not get close enough to the Pyramid Stage to throw her garment at Matty whilst The 1975 were performing, she thought the next best thing was to stick it on the flag.

Now, Denise, 67, has put the Brat-inspired flag - which comes with the bra - up for auction to raise money for Children North East.

The charity provides mental health support for children, helps support families in crisis, youth services and safe spaces, as well as support groups.

So far, 13 people have placed a bid for the item - taking the price to £685.

The auction ends on Monday, August 11, 2025, and Denise will personally present the flag to the winner.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (29.07.25): "So at Glastonbury in June, @charli_xcx showed me a photo and said, 'Have you seen the Denise Welch Brat flag!!'

"It became quite a story and featured on lots of the coverage of the festival especially @loosewomen of course!!!

"We're now auctioning the flag (and bra) to raise money for the amazing @children_ne who do so much for children living in poverty in the north east of England.

"It would be so kind of you would bid for the flag and whoever wins I'll present it to them personally! (sic)"

To place a bid for the Denise Welch Glastonbury Brat flag, visit: jumblebee.co.uk/denisewelch#buzz_expend_318859.