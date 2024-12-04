Depeche Mode have no immediate plans for new music but haven't ruled it out.

Frontman Dave Gahan, 62, has insisted he and bandmate Martin Gore, 63, have worked "intensely" over the past couple of years, touring relentlessly and releasing their 2023 LP 'Memento Mori', and they are enjoying a break.

Speaking to NME, Dave said: “Martin and I have talked.

“We actually saw each other recently, and it was really nice. We spent some time in Italy where Anton Cobijn and his wife were renewing their wedding vows in a really nice spot just outside of Rome. We had a really nice time without any work or show pressure.

“I actually did ask Martin if he’d been writing and he was like, ‘Nah!’

“That’s normal – especially when you’ve worked intensely for a couple of years. It takes a while. Wait and see. I wouldn’t rule out us getting together at some point, but it’s not on the cards at this point.”

Away from the 'Enjoy the Silence' duo, Dave is set to perform at a tribute concert to late Screaming Trees rocker Mark Lanegan - who died in 2022 at the age of 57 - in London on Thursday (05.12.24) and shared how the musician inspired him with his unique approach to singing.

He said: “For me, he’s right up there as a 20th and 21st Century voice and writer.

“We talk about the Nick Caves and Johnny Cashes of this world in terms of what a voice can do. There are few of them, but Mark is at the top of that list.”

Dave added: “His music changed the way I think about music, songs, songwriting and the use of your voice as an instrument to create this amazing cinematic story.

“Even if you’re not interested in what he was saying in any particular phrase, there was just something about the way he opened his mouth. I was completely engaged.”