Dionne Warwick is returning to the UK for an intimate tour next year.

Dionne Warwick is set to embark on an intimate tour sharing personal stories from her extraordinary life and career

Fans of the 'Walk On By' hitmaker will get the chance to go on a journey through the 83-year-old music legend's extraordinary life, with a mixture of musical performances and personal tales, from her early days as a gospel singer in New Jersey to becoming one of the most successful female artists of all time.

The shows will not only include live performances with her band but also showcase segments from her acclaimed documentary 'Don’t Make Me Over' by Dave Wooley, with appearances by President Bill Clinton, Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, among others.

The run kicks off at Norwich Theatre Royal on April 21, with performances in Basingstoke, Liverpool, Leeds, Eastbourne, Bath, and Bournemouth, culminating at The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury on May 5.

The 'I Say A Little Prayer' hitmaker has sold over 100 million records globally and has appeared 69 times on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

This month, Dionne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool and The Gang, Peter Frampton, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor is set to portray Dionne in a movie about her life and career.

And Dionne recently revealed she "personally chose" the 33-year-old "triple threat" to star in the biopic.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she gushed: “She is a triple threat, she sings, she dances, and she is an actress.

“I have seen her films, I got to know her and as I got to know her, I found that she was doing all of the research that she could find on me.

“She knows more about me than I know about myself.”

She continued: “I personally chose her – based on a couple of photographs I found.

“One of her and one of me.

“We had them interposed together and I can’t think of anybody else who would ever do it.”

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am GMT on November 1.

Dionne Warwick's 'Don't Make Move Over' UK tour dates:

April 2025

Monday 21st - Norwich Theatre Royal

Wednesday 23rd - Basingstoke The Anvil

Saturday 26th - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sunday 27th - Leeds Grand Theatre

Tuesday 29th - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

May 2025

Thursday 1st - Bath The Forum

Sunday 4th - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Monday 5th - Canterbury The Marlowe Theatre