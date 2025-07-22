Doja Cat has finished her fifth studio album.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker has confirmed she has completed work on Vie - the follow-up to 2023's Scarlet.

Writing in French, she posted to X: "L'album est complet (croissant emoji)."

Fans were quick to ask why she opted to make the update in French, however, the album's title is French for Life.

Doja has teased tracks such as Jealous Type, Acts of Service, Lipstain, and Cards from the upcoming collection.

Although there is no release date yet, it's expected this autumn.

In a recent interview, Doja admitted she is determined to avoid being a "little monster" who "just wants success".

The 29-year-old singer and rapper insist that if the new record, or another of her other future projects, fail to perform as well as she hopes, she'll try to "avoid" feeling "up in arms and upset".

She told V Magazine: "What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success.

"I want to focus more on: How does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?

"It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to.

"I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that."

Doja also admitted she has been "surprised" by her vocal ability of late, insisting she "could not sing" before.

She added: "Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing.

"I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life."