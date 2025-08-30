Doja Cat has dropped out of Austin City Limits 2025 to focus on her new album Vie.

Doja Cat pulls out of Austin City Limits festival

The 29-year-old star was due to headline the Texas festival in October alongside The Strokes, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier but has now taken to Instagram to revealed that promotional duties for the new record will prevent her from closing out both weekends of the event.

She wrote: “Unfortunately I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year. When I made the commitment, I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released. I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame.

“Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”

Shortly after Doja Cat pulled out, it was revealed that she will be replaced by The Killers.

A message on ACL’s Instagram account said: “Please welcome @thekillers to the stage. Your new headliners will perform both Sundays of ACL Fest!”

Meanwhile, Doja previously revealed that Vie was a "pop-driven project".

She told V magazine: “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular.

"It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

And the Say So hitmaker also admitted she has been "surprised" by her vocal ability of late, insisting she "could not sing" before.

She added: "Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing.

"I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life."