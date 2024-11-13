Doja Cat has continued to tease fans about a new album with a since-deleted song titles list.

Doja Cat continues to tease her fifth studio album on social media

The 'Paint The Town Red' hitmaker took to X this week to share the names of 13 songs for her follow-up to 2023’s ‘Scarlet' - before deleting the post.

She highlighted five of the songs - 'Cards’, ‘Acts Of Service’, ‘Make It Up’, ‘Did I Lie’ and ‘Crack’ - as her "favourite".

Doja later noted: "Songs are in no particular order. Starred my favorites. (sic)”

Last month, the 'Say So' hitmaker teased fans by simply writing "album" on X.

In September, the 29-year-old rapper declared that she doesn’t want to write hits just to "protect her pockets".

The singer admitted she has done songs in the past just to be popular, and said she wanted to experiment with the eclectic mix of genres that she loves, including jazz, neo soul, indie and rock music.

In an interview conducted by singer Jack Harlow for Present Space, Doja said: "I really love jazz music, and I love neo soul, and different kinds of rock music and indie and experimental music. That stuff tends to get pushed to the side by the general populace, and I didn’t see it in the past for me, so I did the thing that I knew would stick. Now, I feel like I can take those elements that I have from the music that sticks and put it into this soup of different genres that I really love and enjoy and respect, and make something new with it. That’s what I’ve always loved to do, is swirl a lot of different sounds together, but really in the future, I want to start going in a different direction sonically that isn’t supposed to just protect my pockets necessarily, and isn’t just supposed to woo the younger fans or the people who only want to hear sexual themes or self-medication or stuff like that. There’s so much to life and it’s been a pattern of writing about those things for me, but now I want to stretch the canvas."

The star stepped away from her conventional pop style on 'Scarlet', focusing on hip-hop and R'n'B.