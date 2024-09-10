Donald Glover is postponing the rest of the Childish Gambino North American tour to focus on his physical health.

Donald Glover has postponed Childish Gambino tour dates

The Hollywood star and rapper was set to perform the US leg of his 'New World' farewell tour until early October, but all shows have been put on hold until further notice.

He wrote on a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “Hey everyone.

"Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.

"Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.

"Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

Glover had been set to perform in Austin, Texas on Tuesday (10.09.24) before the announcement, with the run set to end in Chicago on October 3 before moving on to Europe in November, followed by shows in New Zealand and Australia in January and February 2025 respectively.

The tour will mark the end of Childish Gambino as the 40-year-old actor - who released sixth album 'Bando Stone and The New World' in July - recently admitted he no longer finds the project "fulfilling".

He told the New York Times newspaper: "It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.'

"It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

The 'Lion King' actor also admitted he doesn't long for chart success with his music.

He added: "Success to me is, honestly, being able to put out a wide-scale album that I would listen to.

"For this album, I really wanted to be able to play big rooms and have big, anthemic songs that fill those rooms, so that people feel a sense of togetherness."