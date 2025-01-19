No Doubt are to perform at the FireAid benefit concert.

No Doubt will perform at FireAid

The 'Don't Speak' hitmakers reformed to perform at Coachella last April after a decade-long hiatus and organisers of the upcoming benefit - which will raise money for those most affected by the Los Angeles wildfires - have now revealed they will be getting back together again for the gig on 30 January.

When the initial line-up for the concerts, which take place at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, was announced, frontwoman Gwen Stefani was listed as performing, but it was confirmed on Saturday (18.01.25) that she will be joined by her bandmates.

Other artists set to perform at the shows include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry, Sting, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Pink and Sie Rod Stewart as well as Dave Matthews and John Mayer, who will be performing together.

And organisers have promised further acts and special guests will be announced for both venues in the coming days.

A message posted on the concert's official Instagram page previously teased: "Two venues. One night. Your favorite artists coming together for music and solidarity.

"Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. ... Contributions made to FireAid ... will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout California."

The concert has been described as an "evening of music and solidarity" to raise vital funds to help communities devastated by the fires.

It will be broadcast and streamed on services including Apple Music and Apple TV, iHeartRadio,Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video, SiriusXM, YouTube and more as well as being shown at a number of cinemas across the US.

The LA Clippers will cover all expenses associated with the event, so all proceeds can go towards rebuilding communities and looking at preventative measures to help halt future disasters.