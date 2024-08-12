Chappell Roan is looking for drag queens to open her UK and European shows.

Chappell Roan is seeking local drag queens for her upcoming shows

The 'Casual' singer has a string of dates in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, and she is taking submissions for three local drag acts from each city, who will be tasked with performing a "high energy" lip-sync routine.

She recently put out the following advert on Instagram: “Drag artists… We are taking submissions for my eu/uk headline shows!”

There was also a link to a Google form to fill out, which states: "Chappell is searching for three local drag performers in each city to open her show!"

The viral star is set for three nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Chappell has been inviting drag queens onstage at her shows for some time now.

She previously told PEOPLE: “It's just a great way to engage the local queer community to that city.

"I encourage people to tip the queens, that's redistributing funds within the community there, and also it just gives a platform for the drag queens. Some of these queens have never performed in front of a crowd that big before, and it's just fun.”

Chappell has quite the famous fanbase, including SZA and Chris Martin.

SZA recently gushed that Chappell makes her want to keep making music "forever".

The 'Saturn' singer, 34, is a huge fan of the 26-year-old singer and she’s inspiring her to continue her career.

She gushed alongside a clip of her performing at Lollapalooza on her Instagram Story: "She makes me wanna keep making music n art forever (sic).”

The Coldplay frontman, 47, recently shared a video of himself signing albums listening to Chappell's steamy tune 'Casual'.