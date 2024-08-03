Drake and PartyNextDoor are set to release a collaborative album.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's joint album

The 37-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old singer, songwriter, and record producer have been working on new music together and are preparing to release an album later this year.

Speaking at PartyNextDoor's Party and Friends show in Toronto, Drake announced: "Once Summer over with. Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you."

Drake also performed 'Sweeterman' and 'Redemption', along with 'Wah Gwan Delilah', at the gig.

PartyNextDoor was the first artist to sign with Drake's record label OVO Sound, an imprint of Warner Records in 2013.

The pair have collaborated before on 'Come and See Me' ((2016), 'Since Way Back' (2017) and 'LOYAL' (2019).

PND also appeared on Drake's 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late' (2015).

Meanwhile, back in April, Drake praised PND's 'PARTYNEXTDOOR 4', by posting a screenshot of the single 'No Chill' with the caption: "Played this 100000 times before release. Wish they logged my streams."

Speaking about the album, PND told Billboard: "This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it. The only thing that’s important, that has changed my life, is dropping music. I’m not worried about the fame."