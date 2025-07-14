Drake has narrowly beaten Kendrick Lamar to more monthly listeners on Spotify amid their ongoing feud.

The One Dance hitmaker is now the most listened to rap star on the streaming platform, with a difference of 80.65 million and 80.62 million between him and arch-nemesis K Dot.

An X post by Chart Data noted: "Drake is now the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify currently.

"He surpasses Kendrick Lamar."

The surge in Drake's streams came as he headlined three nights at Wireless Festival in London at the weekend.

Lamar, meanwhile, is currently on his joint Grand National Tour with SZA.

Drake - who recently became the first artist to ever cross 110 billion streams on Spotify - and Lamar's war of words escalated last year, with the latter's shock verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That. Then followed Not Like Us, on which he brands Drake a “certified pedophile (sic)”, an allegation he has denied.

Drake also fired back on the tracks Push Ups and The Heart Part 6, the latter of which was a direct reaction to Not Like Us.

He previously promised "round two" in his beef with Lamar, who took their feud all the way to the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

K Dot subtly took aim at his rival and performed a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss track (Not Like Us) at the sporting spectacle and brought out SZA as a special guest to perform their hits All the Lights and Luther.

When he announced his Super Bowl gig, Lamar reacted to his statement: "You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos."

Drake also took legal action against their record label Universal Music Group (UMG) for defamation and allegedly using bots and pay-to-play schemes to boost Not Like Us.

He also accused Spotify of artificially inflating streams of the track, but later withdrew his legal petition against the UMG and Spotify.

Drake had only reached the stage of a pre-action filing, before deciding to withdraw.