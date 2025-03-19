Frank Ferrer has left Guns N' Roses.

The 58-year-old drummer has left the legendary rock band after 19 years, with the group insisting that the split is "amicable".

In a statement posted on social media, the group said: "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico. (sic)"

Frank joined the band back in 2006, when he replaced Bryan Mantia. Guns N' Roses' previous drummers also include the likes of Rob Gardner, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Josh Freese.

The band are set to begin their world tour in May, but the group have yet to confirm who will replace Frank in the band.

Meanwhile, Frank previously revealed that he made a conscious effort to recreate the sounds of the group's former drummers.

He told KKDM: "I really had to work hard to make sure I was able to represent Adler's feel, Matt Sorum's feel and and [Bryan's] feel of the 'Chinese Democracy' [era]."

Frank loved joining the band - but he admitted that it was a "challenge" too.

He said: "That was the toughest challenge - finding all three eras of Guns N' Roses and bringing them together to one cohesive way of playing their material."