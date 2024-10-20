Dua Lipa is "going all out" for her gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Training Season' hitmaker is playing a one-off show in London on Thursday (17.10.24) before setting off on her Radical Optimism world tour next month and is set to wow the crowds with her debut performance at the famed venue.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Playing the Royal Albert Hall is a huge milestone for Dua and after her Glastonbury headline set, she will be going all out to impress.

"She will be extending the stage to fit in all of the musicians.

"If anyone thought the Royal Albert Hall show was going to be more pared back, they are in for a surprise because she has ramped it up a notch.

"Cameras are going to be following her too, so if you're in the audience, make sure you've dressed to impress because you could see yourself on camera."

Although she seeks to impress with her stage performances, Dua recently explained that she will never make her music overly personal and suggested that other artists are "ruthless" at exposing their private lives with their material.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for '60 Minutes', the 29-year-old pop star said: "It's something that I just naturally hold back.

"Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it's gonna attract people's attention."

The 'Houdini' singer continued: "For me, it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone out on blast.

"Not because I'm doing it for the clickbait at maybe someone else's expense."