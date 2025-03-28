Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan have released a remix of 'Physical'.

The 'Break My Heart' singer and the 'Angel Baby' hitmaker have paired up to share a new version of the former's hit song 'Physical' - which was released in 2020 - as part of a special re-release of her studio album 'Future Nostalgia', which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

The remix of the hit now contains an entirely new verse from Troye, 29, who was previously not on the track.

On his verse, Sivan sings: "We’re verging on the edge of spiritual / You’re deeper than you thought, it’s a miracle / Don’t you agree? / Can you evеn believe? / Baby, I can lovе you all night / If you ask me to—, I might / Babe, get a taste of the moment / Stay up ’til the early morning, yeah/ My final fantasy."

Dua is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour and teased the remix last week when she was performing one of her five sold-out dates in Melbourne, Australia and brought out Troye as a special guest to join her.

At the concert, the pair did not perform the song but instead performed Troye's hit ‘Rush’ together and handed one lucky fan in the audience a USB stick which contained a file for the ‘Physical’ remix.

The vinyl set of the re-released album is out on Friday (28.03.25), which is almost exactly five years to the day that it was initially released.

Dua, 29, is currently performing in Australia and New Zealand as part of her world tour but will then head to Europe in May and June covering cities including Madrid in Spain, Lyon in France, Hamburg in Germany, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Milan in Italy before she lands back on home soil for two massive shows at London's Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21.

Her other UK date will be a stop in Liverpool and she will play a show in Dublin, Ireland before taking the tour across the Atlantic in September for dates in Canada and North America.

The North American leg kicks off in Toronto, Canada on September 1 and will take in cities including Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, Miami and Dallas before concluding in Seattle on October 16.