Dua Lipa's next album looks set to be inspired by her romance with fiancé Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa is said to be in the 'early' stages of her next album

The 30-year-old pop star - who confirmed her engagement to the 35-year-old actor in June - has been back in the studio with regular collaborator Mark Ronson and her relationship has cropped up in the lyrics she's worked on with the studio wizard.

An insider has claimed it's still "early days", so the tracks she's worked on with Ronson - who teamed up with Lipa on the hits Electricity and Dance The Night - may not make the final cut.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s early days for Dua’s album, so no one’s certain how much of the music they’ve worked on will be on the final record, or if it will be used elsewhere.

“But there are some exciting tracks and there’s a good feeling about what they’ve made so far.”

As quoted by the outlet, Ronson said in an interview this year of reuniting with Lipa: “We’ve been making music together for eight years now and she was singing this song.

“It’s a beautiful lyric about her relationship.

"And I just said to her, ‘I know this sounds really corny – I feel like I’m watching you now as a woman deliver these new songs and this vocal’.

“Who she’s become now, this is a new era for her as a songwriter and as a singer and as a human.”

Meanwhile, Lipa - who is currently touring her latest LP Radical Optimism - it was just revealed that the Levitating hitmaker is going into business with her Glue star partner.

The couple have created a new company called TwentyTwo Films Limited.

A source told Bizarre: "Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together."

Lipa has previously appeared in the movies Barbie and Argylle, and she wants to have more "creative control" over her projects moving forwards.

The loved-up duo already have "loads of ideas" for the long-term future of TwentyTwo Films Limited.

The insider explained: "She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control.

"She and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work. It’s very early days but the wheels are in motion."