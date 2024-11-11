Eagles’ guitarist Vince Gill admits performing at Las Vegas' state-of-the-art Sphere is a "trip".

Vince Gill says concertgoers at the Sphere in Las Vegas ignore the bands

The 67-year-old musician - who has performed with the rock legends since the death of longtime member Glenn Frey in 2017 - has explained how playing the multi-billion-dollar venue in Sin City differs from standard concerts because the crowd are more immersed in the visuals than the band.

The sphere-shaped amphitheatre boasts a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, 4D physical effects and the world's most-advanced audio grade sound system.

And not only are the fans awe-struck by the visuals, but the musicians feel like they are "moving" onstage as everything around them is "tilted".

Speaking to American Songwriter, Vince said of the unique experience: "It’s staggeringly massive.

"I was getting kind of where I felt like I was going to fall over because things are tilted, and you think you’re moving, but you’re not. It’s a trip. It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by when I’m playing. You’re playing, and they’re all staring at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying any attention to you. It’s kind of fun, really."

He added: “The whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it.

"I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage and yelling at me and being aerobic and bombs going off and pyro and whatever. And it’s a great show."

U2 were the first band to play the venue last September, with the 40-show residency 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'.

Eagles recently added four more dates to their Sphere residency, taking their total to 28 dates, with the run now set to wrap on March 15, 2025.