Hardy has axed his European tour at the last minute.

Hardy has cancelled all his European dates at the last minute

The country star was set to kick off the run at Copenhell festival in Denmark on Thursday (19.06.25), and was later due to play Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

Without giving an explanation, he stated it "wasn't an easy decision" to make.

He penned on Instagram on Monday (16.06.25): "I have decided to cancel the European leg of the JIM BOB TOUR.

"It wasn't an easy decision but one I had to make for my band, crew and my family.

"Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.

"Refunds will automatically be issued by your point of purchase."

The tour was in support of his 2024 LP Quit!!.

The 34-year-old star - who first made his name as a songwriter for Florida Georgia Line - is due to continue his North American leg on July 18 at Country Thunder Wisconsin.

Hardy's recent work includes contributing to Post Malone's upcoming follow-up to 2024 chart-topper F-1 Trillion.

Malone told Billboard of working with collaborators including Ernest, Thomas Rhett and Hardy in Nashville: “We just have fun. We just sit and f***ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

Malone noted how he'd “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock."

He continued: "I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Speaking about how he incorporates all his different styles – also including rock and pop - into one seamless set, the Circles hitmaker said: “You put a twist on the instrumentation and the musicianship of it.

We have Lillie [Mae] playing the fiddle and Cheese [Chandler Walters] playing the steel [guitar] and incorporating that into the old songs and then transitioning into the new s***… that’s always been the thing about me, is it’s all just f****** music.”