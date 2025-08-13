Eddie Van Halen's electric guitar is predicted to fetch between $2 and $3 million at auction.

Eddie Van Halen's custom Kramer guitar is expected to make a killing at auction

The custom 1982 Kramer once belonging to the late Van Halen axe-slayer - who died in 2020, at the age of 65, following a battle with throat cancer - will go under the hammer as part of Sotheby’s New York's all-new Grails Week commencing on October 21.

The instrument has quite the history, after being gifted to the band's guitar technician Robin “Rudy” Leiren, it was sold to then-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, who used it on the group's 1984 LP Dr. Feelgood.

Mars has provided a signed letter of authenticity, with the note reading: “Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Also it’s a great piece of history.”

The guitar - which was modified by Halen at Kramer's New Jersey factory - was first used on the band's 1982 Hide Your Sheep Tour.

Ian Ferreyra de Bone, Sotheby’s managing director of its luxury division, told The Hollywood Reporter: “Played during some of Eddie’s most iconic performances and later used by Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, this instrument connects two giants of heavy metal.

“With its custom build and incredible backstory, it’s a true grail.”

Meanwhile, Sammy Hagar recently admitted "the best was yet to come" from Van Halen.

The 77-year-old rocker - who was frontman of the Jump band from 1985 to 1996, before returning in 2003 until 2005 - was in touch with Eddie before his death and was keen to work with him again, after learning he was playing the cello and experimenting with different instruments.

Hagar believes Eddie had only touched the surface of what he wanted to achieve musically, because he was held back by the people at the top.

Appearing on Detroit’s WRIF radio station, he said : “To me, I think that’s what his dream would’ve been.

“And it was always held back by the record companies and the people around him. I think we would’ve broken out of that within a year and started doing some really crazy stuff.”