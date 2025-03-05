Ella Henderson is taking an "unapologetic" approach to her new music.

The 'Alibi' artist has revealed that she will be releasing new material imminently and is adopting an uncompromising attitude when it comes to songwriting.

Speaking to NME about her plans for the rest of 2025, Ella said: "I want to be releasing more music, keep doing what I'm doing and stay true to who I am.

"I feel like I've always done that in my music – no matter what genre I dip into or what I put my foot into – I always give everything 110 per cent. Going forward, as long as I can do more of that, that will make me very happy."

Ella suggested that last year's track 'Filthy Rich' has given fans a sign of what to expect from her "new era".

The 29-year-old star said of her new material: "(It's arriving) in time for the end of this month. I can't wait, I think it's been a long time coming.

"I've done a lot of dance records and, going into this new era, I think (the single) 'Filthy Rich' has set a tone for everybody where I'm headed. It's about stripping things back a little bit and letting people hear about my lyrics.

"There is going to be a lot of word vomit, but that's who I am and I'm unapologetic about that. You can either like it or lump it, that's who I am. I have a good feeling about it."

Meanwhile, Ella expressed her admiration for Lola Young – who has enjoyed a global hit with 'Messy'.

The 'Ghost' hitmaker said: "I'm really excited for Lola Young, I feel like this is the beginning of a really exciting part of her career. I know she has been going for a very long time and working her little a*** off, but right now this feels like a very special moment for her."