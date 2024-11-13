Eminem, Janet Jackson and Boy George are among the artists nominated for entry into the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Eminem is among the artists nominated for the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame

The annual list includes 26 performing and non-performing songwriters with the rap icon, 'Control' hitmaker and '80s pop legend all vying for entry in the former category.

The performing list also includes the likes of 'Higher Love' hitmaker Steve Winwood, Beach Boy Mike Love, hip-hop group N.W.A., Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, and the Doobie Brothers.

The latter list includes Walter Afanasieff, the producer best known for his work with Mariah Carey, Mike Chapman (Blondie, Suzi Quatro), and Buddy Holly's collaborator Sonny Curtis.

The induction gala will take place in New York City in June.

The artists chosen for induction this year were R.E.M., Timbaland, Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford.

Prince and Cindy Walker were posthumously inducted.

SZA was honoured with the Hal David Starlight Award and songwriter to the stars Diane Warren was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award.

Only songwriters who released their first commercial hit 20 years ago are eligible for induction.

Meanwhile, Diane previously slammed pop stars for using multiple co-writers.

The lyricist - who has penned hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Toni Braxton, and Lady Gaga, to name a few - can't believe that the majority of today's pop songs have so many names on the credits because they don't sound "any better" for it.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Diane said: "You have 10 writers on a song now.

"I look at the credits and think: 'What the f*** did you guys all do? Why isn't this song 10 times better?'

"Prince, by himself, wrote songs 10 times better than these songs where everyone in the room gets a writer's credit."