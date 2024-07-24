Eminem is the latest artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award.

Eminem receives BRIT Billion Award

The 51-year-old rap icon has reached a whopping seven billion streams in the UK, as recorded by the Official Charts Company.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker is the current holder of the record for the most consecutive Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart with 10 studio albums consecutively topping the Official Albums Chart

June's 'Houdini' marked Eminem's 11th UK Number 1, and his 12th studio album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ is Shady's 11th No.1 Album in the UK (including the greatest hits compilation ‘Curtain Call’).

More than 60 of Eminem’s songs have been BRIT Certified, including 15 certified Multi-Platinum.

His top three hits on streaming services are ‘Without Me’, ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Love The Way You Lie’ featuring Rihanna - having gained 770 million streams in the UK alone.

The likes of Green Day, The Rolling Stones, Queen, ABBA, and Whitney Houston have BRIT Billion Awards.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Eminem is being tipped to headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2025.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s been a long time coming but finally, after years of trying, Emily Eavis could be about to get her wish.

“It’s by no means a done deal but with a successful comeback in motion a huge headline slot next year makes sense."