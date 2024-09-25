The Enemy and The Subways cover each other's songs for charities

The Enemy and The Subways have covered each other's hits to raise money for homeless and mental health charities.

The noughties British indie rock bands are embarking on the ‘Indie Til I Die’ tour next month, and they have come up with a special way to raise awareness of World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day.

On October 10, The Enemy will release their version of The Subways’ 2005 tune ‘Rock and Roll Queen’, and the latter group will drop their rendition of 2007 classic ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ by The Enemy to raise funds for homeless charity Shelter and mental health non-profit Mind.

They are also selling a limited-edition half-and-half scarf for fans of both bands, and for every scarf sold, they will donate one to Shelter.

The Subways’ frontman Billy Lunn battled mental health issues growing up and came close to homelessness, so both charities are close to his heart.

He said: “Growing up with mental health issues and moving from one council house to the next, it nonetheless took me many years to realise just how entwined and circular the two are. The uncertainty I experienced in my living situation took its toll on my already troubled mind during its most formative years - and, had my family not been provided with the secure housing that we needed, I dread to think what might have become of my mental health situation.

"For those in much more precarious and dangerous circumstances, the struggles continue. It is for them that we must work towards positive change. I'm therefore thankful that World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day occur together, thereby emphasising the intersectionality of many social struggles, and the collaborative effort required to resolve them. With this in mind, it is with great pleasure that we come together with our good friends, The Enemy, to highlight the need for intersectional thinking and action with regard to resolving the multitudinous social issues we face. Because I believe rock 'n' roll can change the world for the better.”

Tom Clarke of The Enemy added: “Very pleased to announce that as part of the upcoming Indie Till I Die tour with The Subways, we have recorded a cover of ‘Rock and Roll Queen’, and The Subways have recorded a version of ‘We'll Live And Die In These Towns’.

"Both tracks will be released in conjunction with World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day, two issues which in my experience are inextricably linked, and obviously close to all of our hearts. The proceeds will go directly to Shelter, and Mind. It's fantastic to be in a position to make a difference, however small. Thanks to everyone who buys a copy. We're looking forward to seeing you at the shows!”

Remaining tickets for the tour, which also features The Holloways, are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The scarf is available for £17.50 via https://ilovealcopop.co.uk/collections/the-subways/products/the-enemy-x-the-subways-half-and-half-charity-scarf.

Fans will also be able to donate to the two charities at the concerts next month.

The October 'Indie Til I Die' Tour Dates:

4th - Edinburgh, O2 Academy

5th - Glasgow, O2 Academy

11th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18th - Birmingham, O2 Academy

19th - London, O2 Academy Brixton