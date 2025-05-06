Smiley has teased Drake is working on new music.

Rapper Smiley has revealed that Drake is working on new music

The 27-year-old rapper - who is signed to the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's record label, OVO Sound - claimed in a video on his Instagram Stories that Drake, 38, has been working on new material during events, as well as on the set of Drake's 'Nokia' music video.

Smiley, whose real name is Alexander Morand, said in the clip - which was shared by Drake: "Brother, I’m telling you, I seen him the other day.

“We’re at a party and he was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we have a whole party going on. He’s on a different mode right now.

“Even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot, during breaks, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording.

"So he’s in that crazy mode, right now. (sic)”

Smiley - who collaborated with Drake on 'Over The Top' in 2021 - made the comments just weeks after Drake confirmed he is working on a new album, which he spilled is "a slap" on Adin Ross’ livestream on Kick.

Drake said: "Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

Asked if it's a solo record, he replied: "Yeah."

Drake released a joint album with fellow rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U', in February, which topped the charts.

And the five-time Grammys winner's confirmation of a new LP came just months after he told the crowd during his 'Anita Max Win' tour at RAC Arena in Peth, Australia, in February that he is working on an untitled LP, which he described as a "one-on-one talk" with his fans.

Drake teased the new project - which will be his first solo LP since 2023's 'For All the Dogs': "I got a new album coming out on Valentine’s Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s called '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.'

“And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all.

"When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."