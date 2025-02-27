Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith are last-minute additions to the BRIT Awards lineup after Shaboozey was forced to pull out.

Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith have been added to the BRIT Awards 2025 lineup

The 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' hitmaker announced that "for reasons out of my control" he is unable to perform as planned at the music bash at London's The O2 arena on Saturday (01.03.25).

British jazz quintet Ezra Collective are nominated for four trophies this weekend: Mastercard Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist, and Alternative/Rock Act.

Bandmember Femi said: "Honestly, the opportunity to play at the BRITs is so precious. I grew up watching the BRITs; I think about performances from Gorillaz and Skepta; and those moments, when I was sat as a teenager in my room, really were massive for me as wanting to become a musician. So I’m honoured to play, because it’s an honour, but I’m honoured that we get the opportunity to give this moment to the teenage versions of Ezra Collective that will be watching. Absolutely can’t wait to make you all dance on Saturday night. God bless you all, peace.”

Jorja, meanwhile, won the 2018 Rising Star, 2019 British Female Solo Artist and was nominated in 2019 for Mastercard Album of the Year and Breakthrough Act.

Ezra Collective and Jorja join JADE, Lola Young, Myles Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, Teddy Swims and The Last Dinner Party.

Ahead of the ceremony, it was revealed that Charli XCX is this year's recipient of the Songwriter of the Year award, while her 'Brat' producer A. G. Cook was crowned Producer of the Year.

'Stargazing' hitmaker Myles is the 2025 Rising Star winner.

Charli leads the nominations with five nods, including Artist of the Year prize and Album of the Year for 'Brat'.

The '360' singer will also compete for Best Dance Act, Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year for 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish.

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will be broadcast live from 8.15pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player - from London's O2 arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall.