Faithless have announced their eighth studio album, 'Champion Sound'.

After wowing with a headline set The Glade Area at Glastonbury last month, which was among their first live shows in eight years, and since the loss of the beloved lead vocalist Maxi Jazz in 2022, Sister Bliss and Rollo have returned with the classic house tune ‘Find A Way’ featuring poet Suli Breaks.

It marks their first music since 2020’s 'All Blessed'.

Announcing their comeback shows in April, the 'Insomnia' hitmakers said: “As many of you have noticed, we’re back…Some shows have already been announced but we couldn’t start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot."

In an interview with The Guardian before Glastonbury, DJ Sister Bliss, 53, said of the devastating loss of the frontman, who died peacefully in his sleep aged 65 after battling an unknown illness: “I keep thinking Maxi is just going to walk through the door, actually.

“I wish he was here, but his spirit will guide the whole show.”

The dance music legend insists they can never replace Maxi, but they've vowed to "carry his legacy".

She said: “The way Maxi would hold the stage, and the way he would deliver his lyrics, people would feel as if he was talking directly to them.

“We can never replace him or directly replicate it, but we want to carry his legacy with us everywhere.”

