Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking the 'rest of the year off' from playing with the band to undergo hand surgery

The 40-year-old musician has been "managing ongoing issues" with his right hand, but he needs to go under the knife soon to avoid any "permanent damage" to his paw.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hey everyone.

"After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage.

"Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band."

However, Joe insisted the Sugar, We're Going Down hitmakers will still be performing "all scheduled shows," and reassured fans he is "on track for a full recovery".

He added: "The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery.

"The band will still be playing all scheduled shows."

Joe also thanked Fall Out Boy's fans for their "love and support".

He added: "I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support. Joe."

At the time of writing, Fall Out Boy are yet to announce a replacement for Joe.

The band will next perform at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Canada on Tuesday (08.07.25), before playing at the Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 19th.

Fall Out Boy will head to Japan to headline two Summer Sonic music festival shows, in Tokyo and Osaka, in August.

In January 2023, Joe took a break from the Dance Dance group to focus on his mental health, but he returned to the band in May of the same year.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "Hey everyone, I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself."