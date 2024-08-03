Cardi B prioritises her family life over her music career.

Cardi B is focused on her family life

The 31-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, six, and Wave, two, with rapper Offset - is determined to ensure that she puts her children's interests before her own.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "My kids come first. My kids come before anything."

Cardi is one of the best-selling artists in the world. But she insists that money-making isn't her biggest motivation.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - explained: "If I was doing things for money, I would put out music everything month because nothing pays me more than shows.

"I'm turning down these concerts because I don't got no new music."

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

However, the rap star has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success.

She told CR Fashion Book magazine: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

Cardi feels as though she's lost some control over her own life.

The rapper said: "I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."