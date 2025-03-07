Fatboy Slim is to document his music career in a new coffee table book because he "can't remember the juicy bits" for an autobiography.

Fatboy Slim is releasing a new book which takes a look back on his career

The superstar DJ - real name Norman Cook - is marking 40 years in the industry by releasing 'It Ain’t Over ’til the Fatboy Sings' which will feature pictures, tour posters and memorabilia he's collected over the years.

He said in a statement: "Next year, I’ll be celebrating 40 years in showbiz, and to celebrate that we thought we’d create a big book full of stuff which I’ve kept over the years of my long and chequered career.

"You’ll see what I’ve kept and read about what it all means in one big, beautiful book."

The musician added a video on Instagram in which he explained he decided to put together a visual book because he "can't remember" enough "juicy bits" to fill an autobiography - and the stories he can remember will never be published for the sake of his family.

He explained: "I have been in showbiz for 40 years. I've had a long and varied career. Most enjoyable with some thrills and spills. Now there comes a point in your life, in your career, when people say: 'Do you want to write an autobiography?'

"This ain't gonna happen because I can't remember the juicy bits and the other juicy bits I can't have published while my children and my parents are still alive.

"But the idea of a visual book really appealed to me. So we're doing a coffee table extravaganza ... Where will will be exploring visually my 40 years in show business from The Housemartins, through Beats International, Freak Power and of course Fatboy Slim.

"As you can see, I'm a natural born hoarder so I've kept many mementos and many memories from my long and checkered career."

'It Ain’t Over ’til the Fatboy Sings' boasts more than 300 pages and will include almost 1000 images. The book will be available for pre-order from March 12.