Fatboy Slim says he 'doesn't seem to feel like' making music anymore

The 63-year-old musician - whose real name is Norman Cook - achieved massive success in the 1990s with a string of big-beat albums and despite the release of his single 'Bus Stop Please' earlier this year, he admits he would rather focus on his DJing than make a full music comeback.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "My last two singles just came out of a live show.

“They were both things that I made just to play on the side.

“I had tunes that nobody else had in my set. And that kind of caught on with people when we worked out that we could clear the samples and release them. The thing is, you can’t make music unless you’re absolutely passionate about it and it drives you from the moment you wake up in the morning.

"I just don’t seem to feel like that anymore. I feel like that about DJing and about putting on things like this, but I’ve kind of lost my passion for making music."

The 'Praise You' hitmaker previously regretted stepping back from his music and would "beat himself up about it" but then decided that fans seem to be happy with his new career, which he "enjoys more" anyway.

He said: "For five years, I tried to beat myself up about it and go, ‘You should be doing this’.

“But then I thought, ‘Well, everybody likes my DJing and I enjoy that more, so I’ll do that’.

“I’m hoping that one day the passion will come back.”

During his heyday, Fatboy Slim released four studio albums, the second of which, 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby', hit the number one spot in 1998.