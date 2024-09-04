Fatboy Slim doesn't understand technology in music.

Fatboy Slim struggles to understand technology in music

The 61-year-old DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - had been approached to work with 'Marea' hitmaker Fred Again, 31, but couldn't quite commit to it because he cannot get his head round the modern ways of the recording studio.

Speaking on Apple Music 1, he told Rebecca Judd: "Everybody was trying to get us to work together. I was just going, 'I can't be in the same room as him.' I wouldn't know where to start because of what he's doing with technology.

"I'm old school, I'm OG and I'm used to just playing records with the cross fader and maybe using a sample a bit, but he's taking it to the next level. I don't feel like I'm in the same conversation as him.

"I would sit there looking at him in awe, going, 'How the hell did you do that?""

The 'Praise You' hitmaker - who released a string of successful albums and singles in the late 1990s and early 2000s - also explained that while his new single 'Bus Stop Please' is on the way, he cannot quite bring himself to release as often as he did in his heyday because he has lost his motivation in recent years.

He said: "I've got a new single called 'Bus Stop Please'.

"I'm not that driven to put records out these days and I think I've kind of lost my nerve a bit, but also I'm not churning 'em out like I used to."

Earlier this year, Norman reunited with former The Housemartins bandmate Paul Heaton at Glastonbury to perform 'Happy Hour'.

Prior to introducing his former bandmate, Paul joked that they were part of the first boyband ever.

The Housemartins rose to prominence in the 1980s, when 'Happy Hour' spent 13 weeks in the UK singles chart, while it was also an underground hit in the US.