An award-winning producer known for his work with Brian Eno is releasing an album featuring recordings of his late father's heartbeat.

Fer Isella's new album helped him through the 'painful' loss of his father

Fer Isella's deeply personal LP 'My Father’s Heart' will be released on October 25, and is the first to be released on his independent label, The Piano Label.

A press release notes: “My Father’s Heart” is a poignant piano concerto that pushes the boundaries of contemporary classical music. Through each track Isella ingeniously incorporates recordings of his father’s heartbeat, recorded during his final days as a beautiful way of making music with him one last time –creating a deeply emotional soundscape that bridges the gap between life, loss and musical expression.

“Every form of artistic expression has the power to transform painful experiences into beauty.”

Working on the project helped the Argentine star through the heartbreaking loss and he believes it's the most fitting, "poetic way" to honour his parent, who was also a musician.

Isella said: “In my case, I turned to music to get through the most painful moment of my life: the death of my father, amid the global chaos of the pandemic. I transformed death into life.

“I wanted to preserve something of my father, and it seemed to me that since he was also a musician, using the sound of his heart was the most poetic way. I was able to transform a part of his life into music as a way to be with him and remember him.”

Isella has worked with leading electronic musicians, including Matthew Herbert, Matthew Dear and Jamie Lidell , on remixes on the album, including 'Transcendence', which lands on October 2.

'My Father’s Heart' will be available on all major streaming platforms. Limited edition vinyl pressings, boasting artwork inspired by cardiac rhythms, will also be available via The Piano Label’s website.

'My Father’s Heart' tracklisting:

I - 'Separation'

II - 'Freedom'

III - 'Redemption'

IV - 'Transcendence'