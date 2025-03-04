Five want to wear stage outfits that are "breathable and stretchy" to help them pull off their energetic dance moves on their reunion tour.

Five at the launch of their reunion tour in London

Last week, the group - comprised of Abz Love, Jason "J" Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon – announced they were back together as a five-piece for the first time in 25 years and are heading out on the 'Keep On Movin' Tour' in late 2025.

The band have promised to bring as much energy, if not more, to their dance routines for their arena shows, but Abz, 45, has requested some particular clothes to help him cope on stage.

When asked by BANG Showbiz what they intend to wear on stage at their reunion tour press conference, Abz said: "Something breathable and stretchy!"

Sean, 43, added: "Definitely nothing that we wore in the '90s, that will be a fact. God bless the stylists - I don't want to offend any stylists - but obviously the '90s dress has gone. The hits will be there, the moves will be there."

Abz also joked the boys might need "an oxygen tank and a sick bucket at the side of the stage" if the dance routines get too much.

Jason, 48, says the group will start rehearsals a couple of months before the tour kicks off on Friday, October 31 at the Brighton Centre and he has assured fans they will be ready with their dance moves and vocals.

He said: "Everyone has been saying, 'Are you going to be bringing the same amount of energy as before?' It's going to be more, honestly. We might be older but don't expect to see five older guys on stage not giving it. It might actually be embarrassing how much energy we're going to bring to it.

"We're going to start rehearsals a couple of months before it."

One special moment fans can look forward to is that at the concerts it will be the first time all five members have performed their 2001 number one single 'Let's Dance' together.

Back in 2001, Sean needed to take time out from Five due to a stress induced breakdown and he was replaced in the video with a life-size cardboard cut-out in the video for the song. The track would be their last number one before they split at the end of the year.

Sean's mother has told him that she cannot wait to see all five band members perform the song together.

Ritchie, 45, said: "This tour will be the first time all five of us will perform 'Let's Dance'."

To which Sean added: "My mum actually said this, she said, 'I want to see all five of you perform 'Let's Dance'."

Five followed up their huge reunion announcement last Thursday (27.02.25) by attending the BRIT Awards at The O2 in London on Saturday night (01.03.25) during which they playfully stole a BRIT statue from host Jack Whitehall as he spoke to them at their table.

Five - 'Keep On Movin' Tour' - all dates:

FRI, 31 OCTOBER

BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

SAT, 1 NOVEMBER

BOURNEMOUTH, BIC

SUN, 2 NOVEMBER

CARDIFF, Utilita Arena

TUE, 4 NOVEMBER

NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

WED, 5 NOVEMBER

LIVERPOOL, M S Bank Arena

FRI, 7 NOVEMBER

MANCHESTER, AO Arena

SAT, 8 NOVEMBER

LEEDS, First Direct Arena

SUN, 9 NOVEMBER

BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena

TUE, 11 NOVEMBER

LONDON, The O2

FRI, 14 NOVEMBER

NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

SAT, 15 NOVEMBER

ABERDEEN, P J Live

SUN, 16 NOVEMBER

GLASGOW, OVO Hydro