FKA twigs describes the 'soft edges' of her music as 'pussy'

The 'Tears In The Club' singer - whose real name is Tahliah Barnett – has revealed that when she is working with male producers she often asks for more “feminine energy”.

Trying to describe the experimental star’s music, fellow musician Imogen Heap, 47, told twigs while taking part in Spotify's 'Countdown To' video series: “We struggle as people to cope with this kind of boxed, 90-degrees life.

“Of like, you must be here on time, and then there’s this thing over here, and you’ve got to try to squeeze it all in a schedule. And that’s what I love about your music; it feels more human, yet it’s got such a... It has a certain sound. Everything has this soft, frayed edge. I can’t describe it.”

To which, Twigs responded: “I call it the pussy.

“I always say — especially when working with a lot of male producers — I always say, ‘It needs more pussy.’ I want more, like, ephemeral, soft edges; more all-encompassing beautifulness. And that’s the feminine touch, and the feminine energy within my music that I’m always really fighting for.”

The 37-year-old artist went on to describe her upcoming album ‘Eusexua’ as a “playful exploration of what it is to be human”, noting that it has “sexual grit as an undertone”.

She explained: “Eusexua is really this mixture of this slightly psychedelic, childlike, playful exploration of what it is to be human, but then, mixed with that, this raw, dirty, hard, sexual grit as an undertone.”

Heap said: “Which is what it’s like to be human.”

On a personal level, dancer Twigs says she has been able to express herself freely due to “feeling more comfortable in my body sexually”.

Asked what the record means to her, she said: “For me, Eusexua is creating purely and unabashedly, it’s feeling more comfortable in my body sexually, it’s being more present and being able to be at that pinnacle of human experience as much as I possibly can.”

And Twigs – who is locked in a legal battle with ‘Transformers’ star ex Shia LaBeouf, 38, after she accused him of sexual battery and "relentless" abuse – admits making the album was a “matter of survival”.

She told Heap: “Before Eusexua I was hanging on by an eyelash…I had no choice but to make this album, it feels like a matter of survival.”

‘Eusexua’, which is released on Friday (24.01.25), is the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Caprisongs’.

‘FKA twigs: Countdown To EUSEXUA (with Imogen Heap)’ is available now on Spotify.