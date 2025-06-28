FKA twigs has signed a global publishing deal with Kobalt.

FKA twigs signs publishing deal with Kobalt

The 37-year-old star – whose latest album ‘Eusexua’ was warmly received by critics and fans - has joined forces with the independent music publisher.

Jeannette Perez, president and chief commercial officer of Kobalt, said: “FKA twigs stands as a truly singular talent – a prolific songwriter and artist whose work consistently pushes boundaries. It’s a privilege to welcome her to the Kobalt family, and we are absolutely thrilled she has placed her trust in us as her publishing partner. We are eager to collaborate with her and her team, dedicating ourselves to safeguarding her unique artistry and amplifying her music’s reach across the globe.”

FKA twigs manager Jon Lieberberg commented: “Kobalt has proven time and time again to be an incredible strategic partner - offering top-tier A R and sync support, along with some of the most clear and transparent administrative services in the industry. We’re truly excited about this partnership with Kobalt.”

In 2024, FKA twigs received the award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music by the Music Producers Guild.

Last year, the multi-talented star also made her solo debut as a dancer with the Martha Graham Company and she co-starred with Bill Skarsgård in a modern adaptation of ‘The Crow’, directed by Rupert Sanders.