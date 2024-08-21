Flavor Flav treated the US women's Olympic water polo team to a VIP weekend in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Flavor Flav reunited with the team in Las Vegas

The 65-year-old rap star was the official hype man of the water polo team at the Paris Olympics, and Flav has now revealed that he recently reunited with the group in Las Vegas.

He wrote on X: "Had some of my Team USA Water Polo girls roll thru Vegas with me this weekend,!!! Imma so proud of these girls and the movement in women’s sports that we fueling.

"Many thankx to Conrad at Resorts World, FUHU and Zouk for hosting us,!!! We had a TIME [fire and heart emojis] (sic)"

Flav previously admitted that he relished his experience in Paris.

The rapper told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'm feeling like I'm living the greatest moment of my life right now. I'm feeling amazing right now. It's a very wonderful experience that I'm living right now.

"For the first time ever I get to be at the Olympics in person instead of just seeing it on TV."

Flav had always wanted to attend an Olympic Games in person, and he finally fulfilled his life-long ambition in July and early August.

The music star - who is a founding member of the rap group Public Enemy - explained: "Words right now can't even explain how amazing it is. I'm living a dream come true right now.

"I always dreamed about being at the Olympics one day, watching it and seeing it in person. Right now God has granted me the gift to where I'm able to be here and see it."